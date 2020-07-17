Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A.J. Green is ready to go for the 2020 campaign.

The Cincinnati Bengals receiver signed his franchise-tag tender Friday, the team announced. Green will earn $18.2 million on the one-year deal, as he and the team couldn’t reach agreement on a long-term contract before Wednesday’s deadline.

He's BACK! A.J. Green has signed his franchise tender and will report to camp with the rest of the team. 📰: https://t.co/SfXUIemk8Z pic.twitter.com/9Oy8bNtmUk — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 17, 2020

Green has had his ups and downs with the Bengals since being selected fourth overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. A big part of that, however, has been his injury history, which forced Green to miss 29 games since 2016, including the entire 2019 season.

When healthy, though, Green has been among the best in the league. The seven-time Pro Bowler, who turns 32 later this month, ranks fourth in receiving yards (8,907) since entering the NFL.

Green will be asked to lead the offense with No. 1 overall pick in quarterback Joe Burrow and running back Joe Mixon when the Bengals return to the field. The NFL is scheduled to begin training camp July 28.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images