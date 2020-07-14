Could Bill Belichick be establishing strong ties with an organization other than the New England Patriots?

Well, not another football team, of course, but the longtime head coach of the Patriots may be taking his talents to the restaurant industry.

Belichick on Tuesday was seen in Connecticut while “filming a spot” for Subway, according to WTNH’s John Pierson.

Check out a few photos below:

And a video:

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many to find different ways to fill their time. Perhaps Belichick is beginning to see his calling as a media mogul.

