Bill Belichick hardly is a nautical loner when summering on Nantucket.

The New England Patriots head coach long has spent his summers on the picturesque island near Cape Cod, Mass. But he apparently isn’t the only NFL coach who enjoys spending time on Nantucket.

Belichick recently has spent time on the island with New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. The two previously had been spotted together on the island as recently as 2019.

Check out this excerpt from a column published Sunday morning by Reiss:

Belichick’s affinity for Nantucket, Massachusetts, is well documented, and now that former Cowboys coach and current Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett spends time on the island, the two have once again broken bread with each other. That has continued this summer, which serves up a reminder of how football connects people in different ways. For those keeping track, it’s 76 seasons of professional football between them — Belichick enters his 46th year coaching in the NFL, while Garrett’s playing career spanned 1989-2004, and he has been coaching in the league since 2005.

So, who is the better fisherman?

We all know the answer to that question.

