Peter Moore will step down as Liverpool FC’s chief executive officer at the end of August, following a successful three-year contract overseeing the club’s off-field business operations.

Moore left the United Kingdom permanently in 1981 for the United States and enjoyed a successful career at Sega, Reebok, Microsoft and EA. He returned to the U.K. in 2017 to take up a three-season post as Liverpool’s CEO and during his tenure, he has played an important role in the club’s commercial, community and civic responsibilities.

On behalf of Fenway Sports Group, principal owner John W. Henry, chairman Tom Werner and president Mike Gordon said: “We would like to place on record our gratitude to Peter for his contribution and moving the club forward over the past three seasons. He has strengthened the club’s business operations through his leadership and we are grateful to him for his passion, dedication and support. We wish him, his wife Debbie and their families every success for the future as they return to the U.S. and hope they will come back to visit us to take in a few games at Anfield.”

Billy Hogan, currently managing director and chief commercial officer, will assume the role of chief executive officer from Moore on Sept. 1. Billy is a strong leader with more than 16 years’ institutional knowledge and experience in soccer and sports industries.

“On behalf of all our staff, partners and other stakeholders, I’d like to place on record our thanks to Peter for his leadership during the past three seasons and wish him well on his return to the US with his wife Debbie,” Hogan said.

“Having been privileged to work at this club for over eight years, it is truly an honor to take up the role of chief executive officer and continue with the great work that has been done to date across the entire organization. I thank John, Tom and Mike for this opportunity to lead the business into the next phase of this exciting chapter.”

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com