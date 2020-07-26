Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Get ready for some East-West action inside the Walt Disney World bubble.

The Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors are set to meet in the second of three scrimmages for both squads. Though this only is a scrimmage, it should make for an entertaining watch, considering the high-end players on the floor.

4 days until the NBA Restart! 🗣️ The message is clear… stand with us.#24in24 #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/qrjlLFYjLy — NBA (@NBA) July 26, 2020

The game will broadcast live on NBA TV, as well as online via multiple platforms.

Here’s how and when to watch Blazers vs. Raptors online and on TV:

When: Sunday, July 26, at 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBA TV

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images