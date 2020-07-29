Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are the Chicago Blackhawks primed for a Cinderella run through the NHL playoffs?

If so, they need to put their best foot forward right away.

The first test comes Wednesday afternoon with an exhibition game against the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues.

As far as scrimmages go, this should be an entertaining one.

Here’s how to watch Blues vs. Blackhawks, which will be a “join in progress” that comes on after the 4 p.m. ET Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals game and before the 8 p.m. ET New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers game:

When: Wednesday, July 29, at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports Images