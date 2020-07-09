Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Boston has made its way to Orlando.

The Celtics arrived in Florida on Wednesday night as 22 NBA teams stream into the league’s bubble environment at the Walt Disney World Resort where the remainder of the 2019-20 season will be played. Players are coming off a four-month hiatus after the league suspended play March 11 due to COVID-19, and will have three weeks to prepare for the resumed season.

The C’s took off around 6:30 p.m. ET, with masks on and luggage in hand.

Masks on, wheels up 🛫 pic.twitter.com/6rLfwMH1SV — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 8, 2020

The team touched down a couple of hours later and checked into their rooms at the Gran Destino Tower at Coronado Springs.

Enes Kanter shot a video of himself entering his hotel room, and he didn’t sound entirely thrilled.

Enes Kanter just shared a video of his hotel room in Orlando: pic.twitter.com/L8PSR2jW7w — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) July 9, 2020

The teams begin quarantine Wednesday night before their 2 p.m. ET practice at the Contemporary Hotel ballroom on Friday, according to Forbes’ Chris Grenham.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images