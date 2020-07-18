The NHL is gearing up to resume play.

It’s been four long months since sports in the U.S. have been in session and, like many, Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand is eager for the return. Part of that reasoning, though, is because Marchand knows what it can do for sports fans across the country.

“Like, I think everybody’s kind of going through that and I think there’s, I mean, we’re all kind of on the same boat through quarantine,” Marchand told reporters during a Zoom call on Saturday, via the team. “There’s only so many good shows on Netflix that you can go through before you want to watch some sports and hockey, and it doesn’t matter really what sport. But I think it’s going to be great for everybody, especially with the schedule, the TV schedule that’s going to be out, they’re going to have something new and exciting to watch, something that they enjoy and that they’re excited to follow. Hopefully, it can bring some joy when there’s a lot of grief going around. You know, it’s scary times, so hopefully, it can pick people’s spirits up for a little bit and gives them something to look forward to. Hopefully, it’ll be exciting.”

The Bruins will face the Columbus Blue Jackets in an exhibition game July 30 before turning the page for some real hockey against the Philadelphia Flyers on Aug. 2.

