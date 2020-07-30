Brad Marchand isn’t afraid to tell his teammates to stick to their day jobs.
The Boston Bruins on Thursday shared a photo of players shooting around, and the results were… not good. Six “shots” were taken in the eight-second clip, and none of them went through the hoop.
Here’s how Marchand reacted to the video:
Point is to get it in the basket u guys are brutal
— Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) July 30, 2020
By the way, here’s how Marchand plays knockout:
Cellys work off the ice, too. 🏀 @pastrnak96 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/GgsUxiBAvS
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 17, 2018
That jump shot was… iffy.
Anyway, the Bruins will face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday in an exhibition game inside the NHL’s Toronto Bubble. Boston will resume its season Sunday afternoon with a round-robin game against the Philadelphia Flyers.
