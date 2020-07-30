Brad Marchand isn’t afraid to tell his teammates to stick to their day jobs.

The Boston Bruins on Thursday shared a photo of players shooting around, and the results were… not good. Six “shots” were taken in the eight-second clip, and none of them went through the hoop.

Here’s how Marchand reacted to the video:

By the way, here’s how Marchand plays knockout:

That jump shot was… iffy.

Anyway, the Bruins will face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday in an exhibition game inside the NHL’s Toronto Bubble. Boston will resume its season Sunday afternoon with a round-robin game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

