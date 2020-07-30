Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown has always come across as wise beyond his years to Boston Celtics fans.

He became the youngest NBPA vice president at just 22-years-old, and is known to be a smart, forward-thinking player on and off the court.

And amid everything going on in the United States regarding protests against police brutality and systemic racism, those qualities have only become more evident.

Brown has used his media availabilities and social media platforms to speak out against injustices, the importance of voting and even drove 15-hours to Atlanta to organize a peaceful protest in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder.

Those efforts have not gone unnoticed by Celtics head coach Brad Stevens. When asked about Brown’s beliefs, Stevens revealed that it’s helped him grow as a person as well.

“We’ve had deeper conversations about race and what’s going on… maybe now more so than ever,” Stevens said, per Brendan Connelly of the Boston Herald. “I’ve learned a lot from these guys.

“Jaylen has been such a thoughtful, smart leader,” Stevens added, per Forbes’ Chris Grenham. “I’m glad he’s with us.”

Fortunately for Stevens, with Brown signing a four-year extension in October, the Celtics will benefit from his leadership for years to come.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images