Tacko Fall will see the court for the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, and it’s partly because the 7-foot-5 center has impressed head coach Brad Stevens.

Stevens spoke to the media Tuesday prior to Boston’s scrimmage against the Houston Rockets and lauded the fan-favorite for his development on both ends of the floor.

“He’s been great,” Stevens said, per Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Smith. “He’s practiced well. He’s been great for us as we work against zone defenses. He’s come so far on offense and defense. For where he’s come from since last summer is really encouraging.”

The 24-year-old Fall played six games prior to the season’s suspension, scoring 3.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in those contests.

The Celtics will round out their scrimmages with Tuesday’s tilt at 8 p.m. ET, prior to facing the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday for their first of eight seeding games.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images