Kemba Walker has been battling a lingering knee issue since before the NBA halted operations in March.

But it appears the Boston Celtics guard is beginning to get close to 100 percent.

Walker sat out the first scrimmage the Celtics held against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he did return to practice Thursday and went through it in full.

C’s fans likely were antsy to see how Walker would feel after his first live practice, and head coach Brad Stevens provided a positive update prior to Friday’s scrimmage.

Brad Stevens said Kemba Walker “recovered great” from playing live yesterday. He’s expected to go live again tomorrow at practice. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) July 24, 2020

Certainly some good news.

Boston resumes its season July 31 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images