Duke University on Saturday made it official, naming Kara Lawson the new head coach of the Blue Devils’ women’s basketball program.

And though her time with the Boston Celtics was short, the franchises’ first-ever female assistant coach left quite the legacy.

“First of all, we’re thrilled for her,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens on Sunday said after the hire was announced by Duke, via The Athletic’s Jared Weiss.

“I don’t want to take away from her press conference tomorrow, but I can’t say enough good things about Kara. She’s a terrific person, a terrific coach and she’ll be a great fit at Duke with their tradition.”

Lawson has been praised by Stevens time and time again, and for good reason.

The former point guard learned from one of the best, playing at the University of Tennessee for legendary coach Pat Summitt before going on to win an Olympic gold medal a few seasons into her 12-year WNBA career. She’s also served in a variety of broadcasting roles with ESPN.

Marcus Smart, the longest-tenured Celtic, spent a lot of time with Lawson after she chose to work with him specifically over the course of this season.

“This is why our bond has been strong, she had the option to work with anybody,” Smart on Sunday told reporters, via MassLive’s John Karalis. “When she told Brad the reason why, she just liked the way I play my whole game. So that really hit home for me and it meant a lot.”

Though more time as an assistant in the NBA may have very likely landed her a shot as a head coaching in the league one day soon, Lawson will now immediately get to show the impact she can have leading a program.

“Kara is always known to put a smile on players’ faces,” said Celtics center Rob Williams. We’re going to miss her, but she’s going on to bigger and better opportunities.”

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images