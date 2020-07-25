Opening Weekend keeps chugging along, with Saturday’s loaded slate of MLB action kicking off with a meeting between National League Central rivals.
The Chicago Cubs will host the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.
Chicago won the opener Friday night, with Kyle Hendricks tossing a complete game shutout for the Cubs as they won 3-0. Yu Darvish will go for Chicago on Saturday and Corbin Burnes will oppose him.
Here’s how to watch Brewers-Cubs.
When: Saturday, July 25, at 1:05 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Stream: Fubo (Free Trial) | Fox Sports Go
Thumbnail photo via Michael McLoone/USA TODAY Sports Images