Opening Weekend keeps chugging along, with Saturday’s loaded slate of MLB action kicking off with a meeting between National League Central rivals.

The Chicago Cubs will host the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

Chicago won the opener Friday night, with Kyle Hendricks tossing a complete game shutout for the Cubs as they won 3-0. Yu Darvish will go for Chicago on Saturday and Corbin Burnes will oppose him.

Here’s how to watch Brewers-Cubs.

When: Saturday, July 25, at 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: Fubo (Free Trial) | Fox Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Michael McLoone/USA TODAY Sports Images