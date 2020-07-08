Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another day, another guard of honor for Liverpool FC.

Brighton & Hove Albion will host Liverpool on Wednesday at Amex Stadium in a Premier League Round 34 game. Having already clinched the Premier League title, Liverpool seeks to further its pursuit of the competition’s record points total for a single season. Brighton is in 15th place in the Premier League standings, and a positive result against Liverpool might go a long way toward saving the Seagulls from relegation.

Here’s how to watch Brighton versus Liverpool.

When: Wednesday, July 8, at 3:15 p.m.

TV: NBCSN; UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

