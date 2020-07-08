Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mohamed Salah’s two goals sandwiched a superb goal from Jordan Henderson, as Liverpool beat Brighton and Hove Albion 3-1 on Wednesday night.

The Premier League champions surged into a two-goal lead inside the opening eight minutes at Amex Stadium, courtesy of Salah’s clinical finish and Henderson’s fine strike from just outside the area.

Keep the pressure on and good things happen. That man Mo Salah puts Liverpool up 1-0 on the South Coast! #MyPLSummer pic.twitter.com/HZpdiJzIQb — #MyPLSummer (@NBCSportsSoccer) July 8, 2020

The captain! Jordan Henderson makes it 2-0 from distance and Liverpool are off to a roaring start today. #MyPLSummer pic.twitter.com/U77PB4fYX8 — #MyPLSummer (@NBCSportsSoccer) July 8, 2020

Brighton responded well and halved the deficit in the last minute of the first half through Leandro Trossard, but Salah’s glancing header 14 minutes from time sealed a 30th top-flight victory of the season for the Reds.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com