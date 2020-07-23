Brock Holt and Jackie Bradley Jr. couldn’t be happier for their ex-teammate.

Mookie Betts on Wednesday signed a massive contract extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers that will pay him $365 million over 12 years. The deal came just five months after he landed in California via a trade from the Boston Red Sox.

Betts expressed thanks in an Instagram post Wednesday evening, and both Holt and Bradley Jr. responded.

Of course, Holt also no longer plays for the Red Sox, signing a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers for 2020. Bradley Jr. still is with Boston, but will be a free agent following this season.

