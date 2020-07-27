Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins will look more like their usual selves at practice Monday.

David Pastrnak is expected to take part in the Bruins’ first practice inside the NHL’s Toronto bubble. The star winger took the ice only once at Warrior Ice Arena in the lead-up to the Bruins’ departure for Toronto, but he traveled with the team Sunday and appears to be ready to roll as the 2019-20 season restart nears.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy informed the media of Pastrnak’s status Monday, but he didn’t do so without sliding in a subtle jab at the 24-year-old.

“He looks great. Probably needs a haircut.” — Bruce Cassidy on @pastrnak96 pic.twitter.com/Z4biPkFPYH — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 27, 2020

Luckily for Cassidy, Pastrnak’s impressive hat collection should help cover up his out-of-control hair.

The Bruins on Thursday will battle the Columbus Blue Jackets in an exhibition game, which can be seen on NESN beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Boston’s first round-robin game will take place Sunday afternoon against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images