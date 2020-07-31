Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bruins looked to have dodged a bullet Thursday night with one of their top-line players.

Brad Marchand left in the third period of Boston’s eventual 4-1 exhibition loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The winger appeared to aggravate something toward the end of the B’s power kill.

But Bruce Cassidy didn’t seem overly concerned after the game.

“He left, don’t think it’s anything serious,” the head coach said during his Zoom postgame press conference. “But we’ll have a better idea in the morning.”

That’s certainly reassuring, considering the Bruins begin their quest for the Stanley Cup on Sunday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images