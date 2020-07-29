Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak got one day in of training camp practice, but that won’t stop him from taking part in the Bruins’ first game action in over four months.

Boston’s star winger is expected to play Thursday in the Bruins’ exhibition game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, head coach Bruce Cassidy announced following Wednesday’s practice.

Pastrnak travelled with the team to Toronto and has been taking part in practices since arriving in Ontario. He indicated Tuesday that he had to quarantine twice, once upon arriving back in the United States from the Czech Republic and again after skating at a rink in Malden, which was the cause of his absences from Phase 3. At no point, however, was he sick, and by all accounts he’s looked good in practice thus far.

Cassidy also indicated the Bruins likely will dress 13 forwards and seven defensemen for Thursday’s game.

Puck drop for Bruins-Blue Jackets is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images