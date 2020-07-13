Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins apparently put their best foot forward Monday morning.

Four months after the COVID-19 pandemic halted the 2020 NHL campaign, the Bruins gathered at Warrior Ice Arena for their first practice in preparation for the season restart. And, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy, the session offered a lot of encouraging signs.

“Really good, to be honest,” Cassidy said of the practice. “I thought our guys had excellent pace. Execution was pretty good for our first practice — I know a lot of guys have been working, skating. But still, as a group, lot of bodies out there and i thought the willingness to work was excellent. Guys were in a good mood.

“It reminded me a lot of our practices during the year where guys are working hard, taking care of business, but enjoying themselves, having fun and chirping each other. So, kind of where we left off in terms of mood. … I really liked it.”

🎥 #NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy on Day 1 of training camp: "Really good, to be honest. I thought our guys had excellent pace. Execution was pretty good…the willingness to work was excellent." pic.twitter.com/mnmjBDLiXS — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 13, 2020

As Cassidy noted during the call, the Bruins were shorthanded at practice. You can click here for a full roster breakdown.

Boston is scheduled to resume its season Aug. 2 with a round-robin game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

