Four players, all of which are everyday guys for the Boston Bruins, remain out.

As for the reason, it’s still not entirely clear.

David Pastrnak, Ondrej Kase, Charlie McAvoy and Joakim Nordstrom all were missing from Tuesday’s session at Warrior Ice Arena. Pastrnak and Kase both were late to be cleared to even enter the building at the start of Phase 3, and since have been spotted skating in Brighton just once thus far. McAvoy has now missed two straight practices, while Nordstrom was out Saturday, but back Sunday and Monday.

Asked if getting anyone back Wednesday is possible, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated it was.

“Absolutely. We went through, again, some testing stuff, but didn’t work out exactly in our schedule,” Cassidy said. “So hopefully (Wednesday) we’re on time with that. We have talked about a maintenance day for the guys that have been here all along, so wouldn’t read in necessarily to the numbers (Wednesday). Thursday will probably be a more accurate count.”

Because of new league protocol prohibiting the specific reason for a players’ absence, it’s not totally clear why some players — particularly Pastrnak and Kase — have been largely unavailable.

