When Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke Friday, he indicated he was planning on having everyone able to travel with the team to Toronto on Sunday.

And while that largely remains the plan, there is an exception.

Cassidy indicated Saturday that he wasn’t sure if Ondrej Kase would be able to travel with the team to Ontario. Kase and David Pastrnak have appeared just once at Warrior Ice Arena in Phase 3, but it was not for a full team workout.

“Pastrnak and (Nick) Ritchie I believe will be travelling,” Cassidy said. “Kase I’m not sure. I guess we’ll get a confirmation on that tomorrow, that’s my understanding.”

Ritchie missed three straight practices this week. Pastrnak, Kase, Ritchie, Paul Carey and Dan Vladar were the Bruins’ five absences Saturday morning.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images