Boston Bruins fans also are set to resume their charitable efforts.

The Bruins Foundation will resume holding its 50/50 raffles, starting Sunday during the Philadelphia Flyers versus Bruins game. Proceeds from the next raffle will benefit the NHL Alumni Pro-Am. Fans can enter Sunday’s raffle at proam5050.com.

The Bruins will draw the winning ticket during the third period of the game, and @NHLBruins will reveal the raffle winner on Twitter. The Bruins Foundation will honor tickets for the March 14 50/50 raffle by including them in Sunday’s raffle. However the $150,000 jackpot no longer will be guaranteed.

With NHL games taking place in Canada in Toronto and Edmonton “bubbles” and without fans in attendance, the Bruins Foundation will conduct its 50/50 raffles virtually for the remainder of the 2019-20 NHL season.

Thumbnail photo via Boston Bruins