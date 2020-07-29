Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have locked up Anders Bjork for an additional three years.

General manager Don Sweeney announced Wednesday the team agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension with the Notre Dame product. The deal runs through the 2022-23 season and carries an annual cap hit of $1.6 million.

Bjork was plagued by shoulder injuries the last two seasons but has shown flashes of brilliance in the 58 games he played for the B’s this season. The 23-year-old tallied nine goals and 10 assists and will look to help the Bruins in their quest for the Stanley Cup when the round-robin tournament begins Aug. 2 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images