Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We now know who is in the running for the Boston Bruins’ playoff roster spots.

With the NHL and NHLPA ratifying the return to play agreement Friday, training camps now will officially begin across the league Monday. Teams have to submit a training camp roster by then, and the Bruins on Saturday evening announced theirs.

Here’s who made the cut.

Forwards: Patrice Bergeron, Anders Bjork, Anton Blidh, Paul Carey, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Trent Frederic, Ondrej Kase, David Krejci, Sean Kuraly, Karson Kuhlman, Par Lindholm, Brad Marchand, Joakim Nordstrom, David Pastrnak, Nick Ritchie, Zach Senyshyn, Jack Studnicka, Chris Wagner

Defensemen: Brandon Carlo, Zdeno Chara, Connor Clifton, Matt Grzelcyk, Torey Krug, Jeremy Lauzon, Charlie McAvoy, John Moore, Urho Vaakanainen, Jakub Zboril

Goaltenders: Jaroslav Halak, Max Lagace, Tuukka Rask, Dan Vladar

Teams are allowed to bring 31 players, with a maximum of 28 skaters, to the hub cities. They can carry an unlimited number of goalies. Games begin for the NHL restart on August 1, with the Bruins resuming one day later against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images