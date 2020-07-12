Steven Kampfer has been an important depth defenseman for the Boston Bruins the past two seasons, but he won’t be available for the NHL’s season restart.
And for good reason.
When the Bruins announced their training camp roster Saturday evening, Kampfer was a shocking omission. But shortly after the Bruins’ announcement, Kampfer announced that he had opted out, explaining why on social media.
— Steven Kampfer (@SteveKampfer47) July 11, 2020
With Kampfer out, both Jakub Zboril and Urho Vaakanainen were called up to compete for a spot on the Bruins’ roster.
More Bruins: What Ratified CBA, Return To Play Protocols Mean For Boston
Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images