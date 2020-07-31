Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins probably should stick to the ice.

The squad hit up a basketball court in Toronto while getting a little time away from practice. And the results weren’t pretty. The Black and Gold collectively struggled to finish a put-back layup attempt and Twitter had a field day.

Bruins left winger Brad Marchand even joined in on the action to roast his teammates.

For more, check out the “Always Checking” video above from Thursday night’s “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.