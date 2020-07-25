The Boston Bruins will head to Toronto on Sunday in what will be an unusual Stanley Cup playoff run.

Boston begins its 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers on Aug. 2 with its first round-robin game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the “secure zone.” Things certainly will be different due to COVID-19, and players will need to get into new routines that are out of the norm for them.

It likely will be tough to get used to, especially considering players won’t be able to leave the secure zone. That means they won’t be able to go out with their teammates, friends and family postgame like they had the freedom to do prior to a global pandemic.

There may be temptations to go out and explore, but Bruce Cassidy believes once he and the B’s are in Toronto, a lot of that temptation will fade away.

“I do. I think it’ll fade a lot,” Cassidy said during a Zoom call Friday. “I think once you’re in there it might be the safest place to be in terms of not getting infected. You’re gonna have some outside people coming in that are working there, but they’re all screened and tested, as well. You really shouldn’t come in contact, the only way you would if is you left. It’s pretty punitive if you do, both internally, your teammates who you let down and the NHL. I think once we’re there hopefully everyone can sort of take a deep breath and feel a lot safer going forward and hopefully that gets us focused at the task at hand.”

Cassidy pointed out one major drawback, but hopes the ultimate goal will keep his team focused.

“Now drawback of that is that we don’t get to go home,” he said. “… That’s what you’re gonna miss once you’re there. I think we all know that, that’s what we’re giving up for the right reasons. We wanna win the Stanley Cup.”

The NHL revealed each hotel in Edmonton and Toronto will feature fitness facilities, meeting rooms and rooms where players can watch other games. A concierge service also will be available in order for them to order from grocery stores and pharmacies.

While being in one place for an unspecified amount of time certainly isn’t the ideal, it’s probably safe to assume the Bruins are out for revenge after what happened in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in 2019.

Here are some other notes from Friday’s Bruins practice:

— David Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase still were missing from practice, but the good news is that Cassidy believes the duo will be flying to Toronto with the team Sunday.

Pastrnak and Kase only have skated once at Warrior Ice Arena since Phase 3 began.

“That’s what’s been indicated to me. And of course, that could change but that’s the plan right now,” Cassidy said. “So, we hope that everyone is cleared to go at 5:30 on Sunday, unless we hear differently.”

— One big question surrounding the B’s is the status of Torey Krug’s future in Boston.

The defenseman is due to become a free agent this fall. But with uncertainty surrounding the Bruins’ salary cap, it’s not a sure thing he’ll stay with the Black and Gold long term. Still, Krug knows how important these upcoming games are.

“For me, it’s no secret that this potentially could be the last run I have at winning a Cup with this group,” he said Friday.

— Saturday will be the B’s last practice in the U.S. before heading north of the border. Cassidy laid out a tentative plan for the weekend into Monday:

“Tomorrow will be a quick turnaround, last weekend with family,” he said. “I think tomorrow will be … lets good a skate in … predominantly we’ll go down that road, then we’ll get into Toronto, have an afternoon practice there. Again I think Monday I’m looking at it as let’s get our legs back, guys will be acclimated to the bubble. I imagine there will be some adjustment for what they typically do. It’s not your typical road trip … I’m not expecting to do a lot of work in terms of focus … but Tuesday, let’s get back at it. … it becomes a little more real when you get there. Now you’re gonna see other teams and that’s when I think the competitive part has to come out a little bit more.”

— Anders Bjork has been looking strong since returning to the ice after falling out of Cassidy’s good graces for a bit before the season’s pause. The 23-year-old has earned praise from his coach throughout training camp. And even though he’s not a lock to make the starting lineup, it appears he had himself another strong practice.

Anders Bjork has had a couple of solid forechecking shifts. May not be the biggest guy on the ice, but he's made significant strides when it comes to adding some muscle and winning puck battles along the boards. — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) July 24, 2020

— There are plans in place should a player test positive for the coronavirus. But what about the coaches?

“We don’t have a concrete plan,” Cassidy said. “(Don Sweeney) would have to make the decision who’s gonna run it. Jay (Pandolfo) has the most experience, Kevin (Dean) would stay with the D. … I would talk to Joe (Sacco), he’s around every day about nuances that would be necessary. But he had a good feel for the team. It’s the same if something were to happen to Kevin, he’s used to running the D, Jay’s never run the D … we’d have to prepare for that, as well. It’s not buttoned-up so to speak. … Even if you go into a protocol you’re still able to communicate with the coaches and talk strategy, line combinations, whatever decisions that need to be made. But once the puck drops, if Joe’s behind the bench you have to get after it and have a good feel for what’s going on and just trust his instincts.”

— Now that training camp nearly is wrapped up, Cassidy probably has a good idea of how his team will look heading into games. Overall he was happy about the Bruins’ pace and staying “overall pretty much injury-free.”

“I liked our pace,” Cassidy said. “I think there was only one day … we started slow, didn’t seem to have much energy, interest. I like that our players had been on time with everything. Obviously we’ve had guys miss practice. I think we knew there would be a little unknown going into it, some testing issues, those are slowly getting rectified. Doesn’t really bother you as a coach other than the fact you don’t have your full group. But it’s allowed guys like Jack Studnicka to play a little more, (Zach Senyshyn) I liked a little more today in some of the drills. … overall pretty much injury free, no big collisions or unfortunate … someone gets an injury where they’re out. That’s always a positive. Get a look at Bjork, a look at Jack up at the wing a little bit. so overall I liked it.

“But it’s nice to be back here on the rink, back around the guys, back doing the stuff we love to do.”

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images