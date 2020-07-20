Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patrice Bergeron is a Selke Trophy finalist.

(This is not a recording.)

The NHL on Monday announced that Bergeron, Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier and St. Louis Blues center Ryan O’Reilly are the finalists for the Frank J. Selke Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL forward who demonstrates the most skill in the defensive component of the game. The ninth consecutive nomination is a record for Bergeron.

The Bruins center is a four-time winner and would break a tie with Hall of Famer Bob Gainey for most Selke awards if he claims his fifth. Reilly earned his only Selke last season; Couturier never has taken home the award.

Bergeron finished the shortened regular season with 31 goals, 25 assists and a plus-23 rating while playing his usual stellar defense.

The Bruins are scheduled to resume their season Aug. 2 with a round-robin game against Couturier and the Flyers.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images