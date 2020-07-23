Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With Sunday’s travel day to Toronto looming, the Boston Bruins’ lineup remains in a state of flux.

Due to periodic absences since the start of camp, notably David Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase, a totally clear picture of the Bruins’ lineup has yet to come into focus.

But Thursday’s session marked the return of a couple players: Charlie McAvoy and Joakim Nordstrom. McAvoy had missed two consecutive practices, while Nordstrom had missed two of the previous four.

Pastrnak and Kase remained out — which was not totally surprising given Cam Neely’s comments Wednesday — and on Thursday Nick Ritchie joined the list of unavailable players.

With Ritchie out, Karson Kuhlman skated on the third line with Sean Kuraly and Charlie Coyle. Jack Studnicka, who took reps on the first line Tuesday, was on the second unit alongside Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci. Anders Bjork occupied Pastrnak’s usual spot on the first line right wing.

Here are the lineups from Thursday’s practice, according to the team.

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Anders Bjork

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Jack Studnicka

Sean Kuraly–Charlie Coyle–Karson Kuhlman

Joakim Nordstrom–Par Lindholm–Chris Wagner

Anton Blidh/Paul Carey–Trent Frederic–Zach Senyshyn

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Jeremy Lauzon

John Moore–Connor Clifton

Urho Vaakanainen–Jakub Zboril

Tuukka Rask

Jaroslav Halak

Dan Vladar

Maxime Lagace

The Bruins will hold an intrasquad scrimmage Friday afternoon, which will air at 3 p.m. ET on NESN.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images