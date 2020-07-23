With Sunday’s travel day to Toronto looming, the Boston Bruins’ lineup remains in a state of flux.
Due to periodic absences since the start of camp, notably David Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase, a totally clear picture of the Bruins’ lineup has yet to come into focus.
But Thursday’s session marked the return of a couple players: Charlie McAvoy and Joakim Nordstrom. McAvoy had missed two consecutive practices, while Nordstrom had missed two of the previous four.
Pastrnak and Kase remained out — which was not totally surprising given Cam Neely’s comments Wednesday — and on Thursday Nick Ritchie joined the list of unavailable players.
With Ritchie out, Karson Kuhlman skated on the third line with Sean Kuraly and Charlie Coyle. Jack Studnicka, who took reps on the first line Tuesday, was on the second unit alongside Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci. Anders Bjork occupied Pastrnak’s usual spot on the first line right wing.
Here are the lineups from Thursday’s practice, according to the team.
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Anders Bjork
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Jack Studnicka
Sean Kuraly–Charlie Coyle–Karson Kuhlman
Joakim Nordstrom–Par Lindholm–Chris Wagner
Anton Blidh/Paul Carey–Trent Frederic–Zach Senyshyn
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Jeremy Lauzon
John Moore–Connor Clifton
Urho Vaakanainen–Jakub Zboril
Tuukka Rask
Jaroslav Halak
Dan Vladar
Maxime Lagace
The Bruins will hold an intrasquad scrimmage Friday afternoon, which will air at 3 p.m. ET on NESN.
