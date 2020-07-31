Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The training camp practices are done, as is Thursday’s exhibition game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Next for the Boston Bruins? The Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday in the first game of the Eastern Conference round-robin tournament.

Every week since the start of training camp, we’ve predicted what the Bruins roster will be when the puck drops Sunday. And while it’s mostly come into focus, a few things remain unclear just two days out from the opening contest.

But alas, it’s our job/duty/obligation to take a stab at it. So away we go.

First Line

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Take a deep breath, Pastrnak is in Toronto, so the Bruins’ top line will stay as it has. Also, it sounds as if Marchand will be OK after an injury scare Thursday night.

Second Line

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Jack Studnicka

Hands up if you predicted Jack Studnicka on the second line right wing three weeks ago. He seems like the front-runner for that spot right now but probably is the last forward in.

Third Line

Nick Ritchie–Charlie Coyle–Anders Bjork

Ritchie hasn’t been a regular participant in practice in a week, and he just returned to skating Thursday morning. If he’s in game shape, our guess is this is how things will shake out, but we also wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up a healthy scratch against Philly so that he has a few more days to get his legs under him.

Fourth Line

Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

If Ritchie doesn’t play, then Kuraly goes up to the third line left wing, where he spent most of camp, and Par Lindholm centers this unit. If not, the trio that spent much of this season together and was one of the league’s better fourth lines gets back together.

Forward Healthy Scratches

Par Lindholm, Karson Kuhlman

It’s probably more likely Lindholm sees game action before Kuhlman, but who knows.

Forward Reserves

Trent Frederic, Zach Senyshyn, Ondrej Kase

Kase only makes this list because we have no clue where he is. Frederic and Senyshyn have yet to really mix in with the top four lines, so it’s safe to consider them simply depth options.

First defensive pairing

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

No surprise.

Second defensive pairing

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Still not surprising.

Third defensive pairing

Matt Grzelcyk–Jeremy Lauzon

Lauzon has earned this spot, and short of an injury or a big step back, he’s going to keep it.

Defense Scratches

John Moore, Connor Clifton

Both have been outplayed by Lauzon this season, but if we’re taking guesses here, Moore is the seventh defenseman and Clifton is the eighth.

Defense Extras

Urho Vaakanainen, Jakub Zboril

The Bruins have so much defensive depth that something will have gone incredibly wrong if either get into a game right now.

Starting Goalie

Tuukka Rask

Remember last season in the Eastern Conference finals when the Hurricanes kept going back and forth between Petr Mrazek and Curtis McElhinney, then before Game 3 Bruce Cassidy joked “Our (goalie) is gonna be Rask).” Good times. He should do that again Sunday.

Backup Goalie

Jaroslav Halak



Boston’s goalie is gonna be Rask. Thus, Halak will remain the backup.

Extra Goalies

Maxime Lagace, Dan Vladar



Depth options, obviously.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports