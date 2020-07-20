There has been a small tweak to the Bruins’ round-robin schedule.
Boston originally was set to take on the Washington Capitals on Aug. 8 in its third and final game of the tournament. But that now has been moved to the following day.
The NHL on Monday announced two changes, stating the B’s-Caps game now will be Aug. 9, while the Tampa Bay Lightning-Philadelphia Flyers game will be Aug. 8 instead of Aug. 9.
The time still have yet to be announced.
Boston is set to begin the best-of-three series Aug. 2. The three games against the Capitals, Flyers and Lightning will determine the seeding in the Eastern Conference.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images