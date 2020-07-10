Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We now know what dates the Boston Bruins will be playing.

The NHLPA on Friday agreed to the league’s return to play protocols (and a CBA extension) and with that the schedule for the return to play was released.

The Boston Bruins will play on August 2nd against the Philadelphia Flyers, August 5th against the Tampa Bay Lighting and August 8th against the Washington Capitals.

Here’s the full schedule.

While games will be played at noon, 4 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET, the times for specific games have not been released.

And here’s a look at an updated critical dates calendar, which indicates when each playoff round will start.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images