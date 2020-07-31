Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins last played an NHL game 133 days ago, but they returned to the ice Thursday night.

Unfortunately for B’s fans, Boston dropped its exhibition game against the Blue Jackets at Scotiabank Arena. Columbus lit the lamp three times in the first, which proved to be more than enough to hand the Bruins a 4-1 loss.

Boone Jenner, Zach Werenski, Gustav Nyquist and Alexandre Texier accounted for Columbus’ goals, while David Pastrnak (naturally) scored the lone tally for Boston.

Tuukka Rask allowed the three goals on 20 shots, while Jaroslav Halak stopped all shots he faced in time split evenly with his teammate.

Here’s how it all went down.

BLUE JACKETS GET THREE

It didn’t even take five minutes for the Blue Jackets to jump out to a quick 1-0 lead.

Sean Kuraly turned the puck over in the neutral zone to Liam Foudy, who completed a beautiful backhanded saucer pass to Jenner, who beat Kuraly to the net and tapped it past Rask.

Columbus went on the power play with 3:22 left in the first period after Brad Marchand went away for slashing. And it ended up being costly for the B’s when Werenski ripped a one-timer from the point that beat Rask glove side to make it 2-0.

And 16 seconds later, the B’s found themselves down 3-0.

Nyquist went five-hole on a wide-open shot on Rask.

We waited a long time to say this, but… THE GOOSE IS LOOSE pic.twitter.com/jDz4dqbycm — x-Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) July 30, 2020

Columbus outshot Boston 13-7 after 20 minutes.

PASTA PUTS B’S ON BOARD

Rask’s was replaced by Halak at the halfway point of the second, which was not a surprise considering head coach Bruce Cassidy said he would play both goalies in the game. The Blue Jackets swapped Joonas Korpisalo for Elvis Merzlikins in net, as well, after Korpisalo stopped all 11 shots he faced.

Boston found twine to cut into the Blue Jackets’ lead when none other than Pastrnak — the Bruins’ leader in goals during the regular season — pounced on a rebound and made a slick fake to beat Merzlikins five-hole to make it 3-1.

PASTA PUTS THE B'S ON THE BOARD 🙌 …wow. We missed typing that. pic.twitter.com/LxlaGhaz8b — NESN (@NESN) July 31, 2020

The B’s went on the power play with 5:02 to go, but were unable to capitalize and went into the third period down two goals.

Columbus 25-16 shots on goal edge.

COLUMBUS WINS IT

Boston had a crucial opportunity to come within one on a power play, but the Blue Jackets killed it without allowing the Bruins to cut into their lead.

Par Lindholm then took an interference penalty with 12:32 left in the game, but the Bruins’ penalty kill held strong for two minutes.

Texier added an empty-net goal with a second left on the clock to put the game away.

UP NEXT

Next one counts.

The Bruins will take on the Philadelphia Flyers in their first game of the Eastern Conference round-robin tournament. Puck drop from Scotiabank Arena is set for 3 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images