The MMA world was shocked Friday night by one of the more disturbing knockouts you’ll ever see.

Shawn West knocked out former UFC fighter Boston Salmon with a knee to the head in Round 2 their LFA 84 fight in Sioux Falls, S.D. However, West delivered the knee when Salmon already was down on one knee on the canvas, and consequently was disqualified by the referee.

You can watch the knockout in the video below, but be warned: It is tough to watch.

Devastating illegal knee results in a DQ. #LFA84 pic.twitter.com/3e31byKzUV — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 11, 2020

Yikes.

The fight goes in the books as a victory for Salmon, but we doubt either fighter found the result satisfactory.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/UFCFightPass