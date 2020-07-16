Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Darrell Wallace Jr. was not a happy camper Wednesday night.

The Richard Petty Motorsports driver was wrecked out of NASCAR’s All-Star Open at Bristol Motor Speedway, and thus didn’t qualify for the actual All-Star race that took place later in the night. Wallace tore into McDowell during a post-crash interview, which showcased the testy side of one of the sport’s most energetic personalities.

After the interview, Wallace brought his wrecked bumper to McDowell’s hauler. The incident was captured in photos shared by motorsports enthusiast Paul Sutton, who was at Bristol on Wednesday.

Take a look:

Thanks @Noah_Lewis1 for getting my photo out there. Finally was able to upload and post my High Res photos of Bubba. https://t.co/PRBnwn3bsX pic.twitter.com/XUrogyWeUW — Paul Sutton (@PaulEdSutton) July 16, 2020

Well, that’s one way to send a message.

McDowell had not offered a public reaction to Wallace’s comments and actions as of Thursday morning. That said, we’re talking about NASCAR — these things happen.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Humphrey/Pool USA TODAY Network Images