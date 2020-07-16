Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bubba Wallace was not happy Wednesday after a race-ending wreck ruined his chances of driving in NASCAR’s Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

And the No. 43 Chevrolet driver took it out on Michael McDowell, who appeared to turn Wallace into the wall 17 laps into the first stage of the three-segment event.

“Just disrespect. When you get hooked into the wall, I don’t even need to see a replay,” Wallace said after the race.

“People say (McDowell is) one of the nicest guys in the garage. I can’t wait for the God-fearing text that he is going to send me about preaching and praise and respect.

“What a joke he is.”

Wallace even took the mangled bumper off his ruined car and left if on the ramp of McDowell’s hauler.

Wallace was leading the fan vote before the crash left his car beyond repair to finish out the night.

Thumbnail photo via Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports Images