Darrell Wallace Jr. has been one of the most prominent voices in NASCAR over the last few months, and the fan voting for the All-Star Race reflects the impact he’s had on the sport.

Though Wallace currently sits 19th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, he currently is in first place in fan voting for the event.

Here is the latest top 10.

Wallace has gained national attention for leading the effort to get NASCAR to ban the confederate flag from its events. Last month, an FBI investigation was launched after a noose was discovered in his garage at Talladega Superspeedway, though it was determined a hate crime had not taken place. President Donald Trump on Monday took aim at Wallace, though NASCAR stood behind the Richard Petty Motorsports driver.

The All-Star Race will take place next Wednesday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images