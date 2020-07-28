For some, being acknowledged by Tom Brady can be an overwhelming experience — just ask Chapelle Russell.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie linebacker apparently ran into Brady on Tuesday, with the 42-year-old quarterback saying “what’s up” to his new teammate. Russell, hardly able to contain his excitement, took to Twitter to react.
Take a look:
Tom Brady said what’s up to me today.. yea that’s the tweet 🤣🤣💯
— Chapelle “Deuce" Russell (@DeuceRussell36) July 28, 2020
Something tells us a ton of people around the Bucs will share that feeling in the coming weeks.
Brady reported to Tampa’s training camp Monday morning ahead of his first season with a team other than the New England Patriots. And yes, he was wearing a COVID-19 mask.
More Football: Where Things Reportedly Stand Between Patriots And Jadeveon Clowney
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images