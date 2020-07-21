Since signing with the New England Patriots, Cam Newton has been hit-or-miss on Instagram.
Some of his posts have been genuinely interesting, while others have been downright strange. His Monday night offering definitely leaned toward the latter, but still landed in the “win” column.
We present Cam Newton’s self-penned “Game of Thrones” intro:
(We did you a solid and transcribed the post from its original version to one without the ridiculous font.)
King Cam from the house of College Park, first of his name, the unicorn, king of the “All I know is Work,” the optimist, master of work, lord boogie of the darkness, breaker of all the BS, father to all his kids!
KÏÑG ČÄM frøm thë høûšë øf čøłłëgë pârk, F1RŠT ØF HÏŠ ÑÄMĒ, thë ŪÑÏ ČØRÑ, kïñg øf thë "ÄŁŁ Ï KÑØ₩ ÏŠ ₩ØRK", thë øptïmïšt, MÄŠTĒR ØF ₩ØRK, ŁØRD ßØØG1Ē ØF THĒ DÄRKÑĒŠŠ, brëâkër øf âłł thë ßŠ, FÄTHĒR TØ ÄŁŁ HÏŠ KÏDš‼️ {mÿ GÄMĒ ØF THRØÑĒŠ ïñtrø łïñgø} »>øñłÿ thë rëâł čâñ rëłâtë<« #WĒRĒhëâdïñgÑØRTH‼️😈 #ûñïčørñßØØG1Ē🦄 #šhïñëTHRŪthëŠHÄDĒ #ñøtFØRłïkëšJŪŠTførŁÏFĒ -1ØVĒ🤟🏾
What a ride.
“Father to all his kids” certainly wasn’t the most creative of lines, but “lord boogie of the darkness” more than makes up for it.
