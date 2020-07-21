Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Since signing with the New England Patriots, Cam Newton has been hit-or-miss on Instagram.

Some of his posts have been genuinely interesting, while others have been downright strange. His Monday night offering definitely leaned toward the latter, but still landed in the “win” column.

We present Cam Newton’s self-penned “Game of Thrones” intro:

(We did you a solid and transcribed the post from its original version to one without the ridiculous font.)

King Cam from the house of College Park, first of his name, the unicorn, king of the “All I know is Work,” the optimist, master of work, lord boogie of the darkness, breaker of all the BS, father to all his kids!

What a ride.

“Father to all his kids” certainly wasn’t the most creative of lines, but “lord boogie of the darkness” more than makes up for it.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images