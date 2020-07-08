Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots have a new quarterback after New England and Cam Newton made things official Wednesday — 10 days after the reported signing.

Twitter, naturally, had some great reactions to finally getting the news.

Newton already has been working out with Mohamed Sanu and cracking jokes with Julian Edelman, so it appears he’ll have no issue fitting in.

So all that was left was for the QB to react himself, right?

Well, he did just that shortly after becoming a member of the Patriots. Check it out:

Cam Newton: official Patriots QB. pic.twitter.com/fpFbfnOS5X — Lauren Campbell (@lalalalaurrrren) July 8, 2020

Is it Sept. 13 yet?

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images