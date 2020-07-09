Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Cam Newton revenge tour officially will take place in Foxboro, Mass., in 2020.

The New England Patriots on Wednesday officially announced the signing of the veteran quarterback, who was cut by the Carolina Panthers earlier this offseason. Newton’s recent seasons have been marred by injuries, but he was in Foxboro over the weekend for his physical, and the Patriots’ announcement seems to indicate he’s fully healthy.

Shortly after the announcement of the signing was made, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi shared some insight from a former teammate of Newton’s.

In light of the Cam Newton officially a Patriot, have been doing my due diligence on Cam. An ex-teammate told me Cam's "motivated to stick it up everyone's ass." Why? "Because that's how he always is." But did this delay in signing impact him? "He won't say it but he took names." — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) July 8, 2020

This is in line with the hype video that Newton released last week, in which he left a blunt message for his detractors.

Newton widely is considered the frontrunner for the Pats’ starting quarterback job, but he’ll be competing for the gig with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images