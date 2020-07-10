Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cam Newton is feeling himself. And rightfully so.

The quarterback made his one-year deal with the New England Patriots official Wednesday night, 10 days after the initial reports came out.

Newton wasted no time working out with Mohamed Sanu and N’Keal Harry. And even cracked some jokes with Julian Edelman.

Pats fans know the 31-year-old is excited to get back on the field and prove himself after playing in just 16 games the last two seasons. And on Thursday, he posted an Instagram video of himself dancing to Beyoncé’s song “Love On Top,” clearly having fun in the process.

Check it out:

Get it, Cam.

Newton reportedly will have to compete with second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham for New England’s starting role, though the team’s depth chart says otherwise. Regardless, he’s with a great team to start his comeback tour, and Newton clearly is excited to show Pats Nation what he can do.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images