Cam Newton’s latest Instagram post is a total ride.

The Patriots quarterback (still feels weird to write) has been a content machine throughout the offseason, a trend that has continued since the 31-year-old signed with New England. For the most part, Newton’s videos/posts feature him before, during or after workouts calling out his haters and/or hyping up his fans — the inscrutable font choice ever-present.

However, nothing compares to what Newton dropped Saturday evening. Bookended by a giant loogie and a goofy nod to New England, the pair of videos have everything, including a ton of spit.

Check this out:

Either for good or bad reasons, that thing is impossible to watch without laughing.

The real question, of course, is: What does Bill Belichick think about it? In all likelihood, the Patriots head coach couldn’t care less about Newton’s content, so long as he performs on the field. Still, it’s clear New England’s quarterback room will have a far different energy this season than it has at any point over the past 20 years.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images