Well, chalk this up as something Major League Baseball fans won’t be surprised about.

Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman were drilled by Kansas City Royals pitcher Jorge Lopez during back-to-back at bats Tuesday night. It was the second game of the series between the Astros and Royals, with both Altuve and Bregman taking part in Monday’s contest as well.

Check it out:

Royals pitcher Jorge Lopez hit Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman on consecutive at-bats. pic.twitter.com/pbXfYi7mpF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 21, 2020

Altuve and Bregman, as you may recall, were members of the 2017 Astros squad that was penalized for cheating by the MLB in January. It resulted in the firing of both Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.

Others around the league have been vocal in their thoughts on both said players, and the Astros team in general with Tuesday’s incident probably being the first of many times the pair will be hit with pitches.

