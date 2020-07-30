Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wednesday’s final NHL exhibition game will be an all-Canada affair.

The Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets will square off inside the NHL’s Edmonton bubble ahead of the 2019-20 season restart. Both teams hope for solid tune-ups before participating in the qualifying round, which starts this weekend.

Following the scrimmage, the Jets will move on to best-of-five series against the Calgary Flames, while the Canucks’ set will be against the Minnesota Wild.

Here’s how to watch Canucks vs. Jets online:

When: Wednesday, July 29, at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Ross/USA TODAY Sports Images