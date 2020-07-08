CC Sabathia looks like a totally new man.
In May, pictures emerged of the retired pitcher looking noticeably slimmer than he was toward the end of his playing career. And, nearly two months later, Sabathia looks even better.
Check out these photos the New York Yankees shared Tuesday from Sabathia’s visit to the team’s summer camp:
Don’t call it a comeback 🤣🤣 https://t.co/fmna2JNwz7
— CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) July 7, 2020
Sabathia clearly was joking about a “comeback”, but a return wouldn’t be the worst idea. The left-hander only is 39 years old, and multiple holes on the pitching staff could open up amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of course, opposing teams would have to agree to not drop down any bunts.
Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images