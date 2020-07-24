Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patrice Bergeron and fine wine go hand in hand.

The Boston Bruins center celebrates his 35th birthday Friday, and the date gives the team and fans the chance to tip their collective hats to one of the greatest players ever to don the black and gold.

Bergeron has spent the entirety of his 16-year NHL career with the Bruins, amassing an impressive resume over the years. His honors include one Stanley Cup Final win, two Olympic Gold medals and four (and perhaps counting) Selke Trophy wins for being the NHL’s best defensive forward in a given season.

And let us not forget the highlights.

Patrice Bergeron is just ever so smooth. pic.twitter.com/iPxN6VCbPF — NHL (@NHL) July 9, 2020

“Bergeron just has that knack…he rises to the occasion.” On April 9, 2004, 18-year-old rookie Patrice Bergeron potted his first career playoff goal – an OT winner to lift the B’s to a 2-0 first-round series lead over the rival Canadiens.@NESN | #BruinsEncore pic.twitter.com/aElwM41Rkl — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 9, 2020

Always count on Patrice Bergeron to be positionally sound. 👌 pic.twitter.com/eiUx86I3Ed — NHL (@NHL) July 9, 2020

As you can see here, Patrice Bergeron can absolutely rip it. pic.twitter.com/Ph8N0l7hER — NHL (@NHL) July 9, 2020

"The streak will go to 18!" On March 7, 2019, Patrice Bergeron scored the winner with 7 seconds to go to complete the #NHLBruins wild comeback over Florida and extend the team's points streak to 18 games.@NESN | #BruinsEncore pic.twitter.com/7u81ZTCyl5 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 14, 2020

If you suspect Bergeron is improving with age, you’re not alone.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images