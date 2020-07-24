Patrice Bergeron and fine wine go hand in hand.

The Boston Bruins center celebrates his 35th birthday Friday, and the date gives the team and fans the chance to tip their collective hats to one of the greatest players ever to don the black and gold.

Bergeron has spent the entirety of his 16-year NHL career with the Bruins, amassing an impressive resume over the years. His honors include one Stanley Cup Final win, two Olympic Gold medals and four (and perhaps counting) Selke Trophy wins for being the NHL’s best defensive forward in a given season.

And let us not forget the highlights.

If you suspect Bergeron is improving with age, you’re not alone.

More Bruins: Torey Krug Admits He Could Be Looking At ‘Last Run’ At Stanley Cup With Bruins

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images