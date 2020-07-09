Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Here’s something about the NBA bubble Enes Kanter might come to like.

The Boston Celtics center praised the food at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., where the Celtics and 21 other NBA teams will stay for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. Kanter used Twitter Wednesday to show off his first Disney meal and offered a glowing review, seemingly before taking a bite.

“Our first meal in the bubble in Orlando,” Kanter said. “We got steak, greens, sweet potato, chips, fruit, some cheese, bread, salad, and some milk. I actually like it a lot. Not bad. Thank you.”

Enes Kanter: "Our first meal in the bubble in Orlando. We got steak, greens, sweet potato, chips, fruit, some cheese, bread, salad, and some milk. I actually like it a lot. Not bad. Thank you." pic.twitter.com/gM5H46xyME — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) July 9, 2020

Having just arrived in Orlando, the Celtics will quarantine themselves in the NBA’s “bubble” for the foreseeable future. They’ll play eight seeding-round games starting July 31. The first round of the NBA Playoffs will start Aug. 18. The NBA Finals won’t begin until Sept. 30, meaning the Celtics could be in Orlando for three-plus months.

Kanter expressed his dismay at his hotel room Wednesday night in a Twitter video. The food that arrived shortly thereafter already might have helped him change his mind about the accommodations.

